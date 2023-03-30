HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville High Theatre is about to put on a production that you don’t want to hiss -we mean miss!

The major performance of CATS, one of the longest-running and well-known Broadway musicals, is slated for a slew of show dates in April at Huntsville High School.

The family-friendly event will feature acrobats, songs and acts performed by 150 students and choreographed by Leigh Ann Bender, marking her 30th show with the school.

Show dates are scheduled for April 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22 at 7 p.m., with 2 p.m. shows on April 15, 16 and 22. Organizers say every show is reserved seating, with the exception of April 20, which will be general admission.

Tickets, ranging in price from $10 to $18, are already on sale and can be purrr-chased here.

You can also follow along here to learn more about behind-the-scenes or updates for the musical.