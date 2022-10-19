HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Havoc are hyped up for the start of the 2022-23 season. Their home opener game is happening Friday, October 28 vs the Birmingham Bulls and they are throwing a party to celebrate.

The team will be throwing a block party from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ahead of the game, next to the locker room and skate lobby entrance.

The players will arrive in style on the red carpet. There will be live music for the fans to enjoy as well as a Birmingham Bulls smash car to help the team destroy. Civil Axe Throwing will also be throwing down at the party with their mobile truck.

Havoc officials say tickets for opening night are selling fast. You can grab a seat by calling the ticket office at (256) 518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or online through Ticketmaster.

The first 2,500 fans through the doors of Propst Arena will receive Havoc magnet schedule swag.