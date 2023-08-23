HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Danny Davis, the owner of Tangled Strings Studios in Huntsville, was in for a big surprise Tuesday evening when the legendary James Taylor picked up one of Davis’s guitars and started strumming.

Taylor was playing at the Orion Amphitheater, entertaining the crowds with classics like “Steamroller” and “Country Road.”

Back in the green room ahead of the show, some of Davis’s handmade masterpieces were there, and Taylor decided to pick one up and play a little.

Davis recalls just how sweet it is to see a legend play with his own work.

“Blown away… So happy that James Taylor picked up one of them and played it, just dream come true for me,” Davis told News 19.

That guitar is actually still at the Orion, so who knows, maybe one day another musical icon will play a tune using Davis’s handy work.