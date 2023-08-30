HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – It’s almost spooky season and that means the annual Huntsville Ghost Walk is about to start!

A familiar face, former News 19 anchor, Robert Reeves joined our 9 a.m. newscast to talk about the upcoming festivities!

The first tour will be given Friday, September 1 and every Friday and Saturday night through October 30th.

Huntsville is best known for space and Redstone Arsenal, but it’s also teeming with ghost stories. It’s an opportunity to learn about history dating back to the city’s founding in 1805.

The walk offers three tours, Old Town Historic District, Twickenham Historic District and Haunted Downtown.

The tours start at 6:00 p.m. at Harrison Brothers Hardware Store. Tickets cost $13 for adults and $8 for kids 12 and under.

For tickets and more information, visit Huntsvilleghostwalk.com.