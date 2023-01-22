Huntsville, Ala. (WHNT) — Soccer is the newest sport to find a home in Huntsville, and the Huntsville City Football Club is working on setting up shop at Joe Davis Stadium.

With the season on the horizon, all eyes are on the soon-to-be-completed renovations of the stadium.

Cranes and construction tape can be seen all along the property.

Slowly but surely, the progress is coming together, with plenty of new amenities for fans.

Huntsville City Football Club Managing Director for Business Operations Chad Emerson said the stadium has been making strides on several important features.

“They’ve installed some of the initial bleachers, the jumbotron’s been installed. All around the field, you’ll start seeing more seats put in the turf put in so it’s right on schedule,” he said

Speaking of schedule, season tickets are on sale–but no official schedule has been released.

“Some of the best seats are going fast,” Emerson said, “And really there isn’t a bad seat in the entire stadium.”

Another unique feature is Joe Davis Stadium is a no-dead-end stadium, meaning it wraps completely around.

With a 360 range of fun, Emerson shares which spots will be popular.

“The general admission area and the beer garden will be a really fun place to gather with friends. We’ll have a premium patio which will have amazing views of not just the pitch; you can see the rocket you can see Monte Sano you can see the Green Mountain.”

Fourteen games will be played in the summer, but the stadium is able to host others–the ones that can be played on a rectangle.

On the list of concerns was potentially renaming the stadium.

Emerson ensures the name is here to stay.

“Well city council really wanted to make sure that Joe Davis that people have a lot of great memories that’s still part of the name. so we’ll probably have a field name and retain the Joe Davis stadium.”

Later this week, the Huntsville City Football Club will be announcing their inaugural preseason home schedule.