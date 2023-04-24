HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — With the continued growth of the Rocket City the Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) needs new recruits.

HFR is taking applications for new firefighters from April 24 through June 2 as an initiative to increase the number of firefighters in the department.

“We are looking for the best and brightest, who are willing to work hard to provide rapid and reliable emergency services to our citizens,” said Chief Howard McFarlen. “Whether you’re just starting out, looking to transfer to a growing department or changing careers, we hope you’ll give Huntsville Fire & Rescue a chance.”

HFR says in order to apply candidates must be 18 years old, have no felony convictions and possess a high school diploma or GED.

In addition to the hiring initiative, HFR will host two meet and greets for prospective candidates. The first event will be May 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fire Station #1 at 2110 Clinton Ave. The second event will be May 13 from 10 a.m. to Noon at the Public Safety Complex at 5365 Triana Blvd.

Anyone interested in joining the fire department can find more information here.

