HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Fire and Rescue celebrated 200 years of public service this year and they are also looking to hire new candidates to continue its mission.

The Rocket City continues to grow at a rapid pace and fire officials say the department needs more people with good attitudes and the ability to help protect the lives and property of the city.

Officials told News 19 that the department is seeing a big turnover rate from retirees and they need to fill those jobs.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue recruiter Cory Green explained that the department took a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, but they prevailed, “This job is a job where you don’t do the same thing twice. We never run the same call; no days are ever the same. I love the experiences; I love the adrenaline that it brings.”

They hope to hire 20-25 people and candidates must pass physical agility tests and certifications. This includes lifting heavy objects and spending extended time exposed to the elements.

Anyone over the age of 18 with a high school diploma or GED can apply to join the department. Applications are due on July 30. You can find the application on the department’s website here.