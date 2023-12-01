HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – More than 160,000 Alabama senior citizens face food insecurity, according to data published by Meals on Wheels.

The Huntsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is gearing up for its annual Day of Giving in hopes of easing that burden for some.

On Dec. 2 the organization is hosting a virtual fundraiser to supplement the local Meals on Wheels program based out of Studio 60 Senior Center — formerly Huntsville/ Madison County Senior Center.

The Huntsville-area Deltas have a fundraising goal of $24,000. Chapter President Alexis Toney tells News 19 the money is important this time of year.

“The food provider for the Studio 60 Senior Center closes during federal holidays,” she said. “We want to help fill in the gap.”

Toney says the money collected will be donated directly to Meals on Wheels to ensure that seniors who depend on the program receive festive and nutritious meals for the holidays.

“Many of us have taken for granted that food will always be available,” she said. “Some of our aunts, uncles, grandmothers depend on meals from this program to defeat food insecurity.”

The Huntsville Alumnae Chapter says it is challenging all Greek letter organizations, clubs, churches, and community affiliates to help surpass its fundraising goal.

“There’s no closing date,” said Toney. “We’d love if people donated up until Christmas. We hope to bless as many people as possible.”

The organization’s goal is to provide more than 1,000 hot meals during the holiday season and 250 boxed meals for Juneteenth. You can visit DSTHuntsville.org to donate.