HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Sometimes appreciation for first responders and law enforcement officers slips through the cracks, until a tragedy strikes, but one local group is doing its part to change that.

Somos Huntsville, a community organization that represents the Hispanic community in the city, took up that cause with an event by offering meals to first responders.

Saturday’s event was dedicated to fallen Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby and injured Officer Albert Morin.

Both men sustained injuries while serving the community last month.

The organization says they wanted to show their gratitude and appreciation to both the police and first responders by providing them with a warm meal.

“We just want to say from the Hispanic community, to the police and for everything they do and for keeping us safe,” said Nicole Baltazar, one of the event organizers.

The organization set up a fully stacked buffet, and put together “to-go boxes” for those who were busy on duty.

Most of the food was donated by local-owned businesses that want to show their thanks to those who serve the community.

And they are hoping to make this an annual event and implement a permanent tradition of showing thanks to local heroes.

“We have to be engaged with them constantly, and that is just the best way to thank them for us to recognize that they are human begins just like us putting their lives on the line,” Baltazar said, “and to be honest what they receive in return for putting their lives on the line is very little so this is the least that we can do.”