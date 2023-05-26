HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Green Pea Press is helping a local nonprofit fundraise in order to continue providing free music education to children.

Huntsville Community Drumline (HCDL) is a nonprofit that provides free drum lessons to kids in first grade all the way to 9th grade. There is also a performance team and a team for “seasoned” citizens called the GranMasters.

The organization was founded 13 years ago by Angela Wilson Walker. She says HCDL helps prepare kids for their future.

“Ultimately, we want them to get scholarships. We don’t want them to have to pay anything for college. That’s one of the immediate goals. And the next thing is we want to raise the next generation and leaders. So, while we are teaching them to play drums, we’re using this as an opportunity to teach them and train them how to be leaders,”

The organization has teamed up with Green Pea Press for a fundraiser, selling T-shirts, mugs and bags to benefit the nonprofit.

The items can be purchased on the Green Pea Press website or the Huntsville Community Drumline website. But you have to act fast — the fundraiser ends Monday, May 29!