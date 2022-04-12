HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A local church is hosting a free food box giveaway this Saturday, April 16, just in time for Easter.

Members of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Huntsville will begin handing out 400 boxes beginning at 8 a.m.

The boxes will have both nonperishable and fresh food items. One box will be given to each vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you need a box, just remain in your vehicle for drive-thru pick-up service

The church is located at 315 Winchester Road in Huntsville.