HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – There are few things as synonymous with Huntsville as the Saturn V rocket that casts a otherworldly shadow over the interstate. However, there is another cosmic sight that many Huntsvillians love — and it’s finally being finished.

“Cosmic Christ” is a mosaic at First Baptist Church Huntsville, and it has lovingly been given the nickname “Eggbeater Jesus” for it’s whisk-like shape. The mosaic was dedicated in 1974 and depicts Jesus Christ surrounded by the cosmos.

It was designed by stained glass artist Gordon William Smith and was originally made of 1.4 million pieces. The restored mosaic was constructed by Italian artists in over 4.3 million pieces and 1,000 colors.

First Baptist Church Huntsville is hosting a community wide event at 600 Governors Drive in Huntsville on Saturday, June 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The celebration will have local artists, crafts, free lunch, inflatables, face painting and a tour of the church and sanctuary.

The mosaic dedication will occur during the Sunday morning worship service on June 5 at 10:30 a.m. For any additional information, you can contact Joanna White, FBC Leadership Team at joannabroadwhite@gmail.com.