HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The weather may have been warm, but that didn’t stop many from enjoying a cup (or several cups) of chili on Saturday!

Alliance Cancer Care’s Inaugural “Kick Cancer” Chili Cookoff took off at the Clearview Cancer Institute in Huntsville.

This spicy event benefited the Jeanne Shepherd Fund, which provides cancer patients with financial assistance to help with basic needs like housing, food, prescription medication, transportation and other expenses so they can focus on treatment.

“I’ve had some patients that are unable to make their utility bill just because they are out of work from radiation treatment, and they need assistance to continue with their treatments,” said Alliance Cancer Care physician Dr. Ashlyn Everett. “I had another patient who was going to have his car repossessed, and we were able to make payment on his car, so he was able to continue coming for treatment.”

Everyone who attended was able to taste and cast their vote for the best chili, with $1,500 going to the Grand Prize winner of the delicious contest.

In 2022, qualifying patients across the North Alabama community received over $42,000 through the Jeanne Shepherd Fund. This event will help the cancer institute to increase the amount allowable per patient.

