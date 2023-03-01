HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Short on weekend plans? Hungry? Want to help a good cause? Look no further!

Alliance Cancer Care’s Inaugural “Kick Cancer” Chili Cookoff is set for Saturday, March 4, from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Clearview Cancer Institute, located at 3601 Cci Drive Northwest in Huntsville.

This spicy event will benefit the Jeanne Shepherd Fund, which provides cancer patients with financial assistance to help with basic needs like housing, food, prescription medication, transportation and other expenses so they can focus on treatment.

Organizers invite everyone to the family-friendly event to enjoy the live music, food trucks, cookies from Crumbl and Moon Bakeshop, a jalapeno eating contest, a silent auction, an award ceremony, ice cream and shaved ice.

There will also be an activity and game zone for the kids.

Everyone who attends will get to taste and cast their vote for the best chili, with $1,500 going to the Grand Prize winner of the delicious contest.

In 2022, qualifying patients across the North Alabama community received over $42,000 through the Jeanne Shepherd Fund. This event will help the cancer institute to increase the amount allowable per patient.

The goal for this year is $50,000.

For all chili cookoff-related details, you can visit their Facebook event page here. If you want to learn more about the Jeanne Shepherd Fund, click here.