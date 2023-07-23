HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — A local brewery in Huntsville has announced its plans to close at the end of the month.

Fractals Brewing Project announced on social media Sunday that it plans to close on July 31 after four years of serving the community on Leeman Ferry Road.

The brewery said impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, lingering supply chain issues and changes in the beer industry have made it impossible for them to stay open. Fractal’s statement on social media said the last four years have been a “wild ride” and thanked staff, customers and local partners for their support.

We have deep appreciation for the staff that enabled the operations and provided a fun atmosphere, industry partners that provided the goods and services required to run the business, wholesale and retail partners that helped promote and serve Fractal beer, and most of all the Fractal clientele that visited our taproom, drank our award winning beer, solved our math problems, celebrated with amazing local and regional musical talent, supported Huntsville City Football Club, and just had a great time. Thank you all for making a part of Huntsville’s amazing craft beer history. Fractals Brewing Project