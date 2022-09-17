The Huntsville Babypalooza and Maternity Expo is taking place at the von Braun Center on Saturday, September 17. The free event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Cecilia Pearson, the founder of Babypalooza, says the expo provides an opportunity to become more equipped for pregnancy and caring for a baby. She says the event is a great educational opportunity for first-time mom expecting their first baby or have just had a child in the last 12 months.

The event offers prenatal and postnatal workshops on sleep, breastfeeding, swaddling, and more. It also showcases some of the newest baby products on the market.

To learn more about the expo visit the Huntsville Babypalooza and Maternity Expo website.