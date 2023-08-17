The Huntsville Music Office came together with the community and Mayor Tommy Battle to announce the lineup for Huntsville’s Music Month.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Music Office came together with the community and Mayor Tommy Battle to announce the ‘jam-packed’ lineup for Huntsville’s Music Month.

Throughout September, the city plans to celebrate and highlight Huntsville’s thriving musical culture with activities during this month-long initiative.

Mayor Battle, Huntsville Music Officers Matt Mandrella and several local musicians came together Thursday to announce the lineup for the month.

Battle said the city has worked a long time to become a destination music city. He said whether it’s at the Orion Amphitheater, The Von Braun Center, or any other stage in Huntsville – people both local and around the country can enjoy music in the Rocket City.

“People from across the county are traveling here to see their favorite artists on our stages and we’re happy to have them,” he said. “We hope they tell their friends and families about their wonderful experience in Huntsville, Alabama.”

While music month will feature a myriad of events, Mandrella was especially excited for Launchpad a special series of free concerts in Big Springs Park from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3.

“We have some really amazing talent lined up to perform, so we’re setting up a big stage in the park and kicking off the month with an explosive three-night run of free shows downtown,” he said. “We’ll also have a lot of fun lighting design elements in place both on stage and throughout the park that we think will make for a really awesome fan experience, too.”

Here is a full list of music month events:

Mandrella said the schedule is jam-packed and he hopes it brings an extra large spotlight on Huntsville’s music scene,

“It’s an exciting time for music in Huntsville, and September is all about shining an even brighter spotlight on all of the really exciting things happening here,” he said.

You can find more information on Music Month here.