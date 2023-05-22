HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Free music, food trucks, ice cream, pets and local bands are coming together for ‘Concerts in the Park’ this summer in Huntsville.

Arts Huntsville and the Huntsville Department of Parks and Recreation have announced the lineup for the 2023 Concerts in the Park series.

The Huntsville tradition is set to bring free concerts and local food trucks to Big Springs Park beginning June 5. The series will take place over ten weeks every Monday until August 7.

Each concert will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and are free to the public. Arts Huntsville said that concertgoers should bring their own seating and furry friends, with a leash, are welcome.

Arts Huntsville said the series is meant to showcase homegrown musical talent in a mix of genres from rock to country to jazz to even today’s hits.

The organization said local food trucks will be on hand along Williams Avenue for residents to enjoy. Arts Huntsville said the trucks will include Golden Years Ice Cream Parlor & Diner, Vujee Vegan, Southern Wagyu, New South Hot Dog & Sush, O Taste & See BBQ, Suzy’s Pops, and Yum Yum’s Gourmet Popcorn & Lemonade Stand.

The concerts will feature the following local talent:

Date First Set Second Set June 5 Chelsea, Who? JUICE June 12 Wild Life in the Working Class The Brooklines June 19 The N.E.I.G.H.B.O.R.S Quantaphonics June 26 Maneuver Center of Excellence Band (MCoE) of Fort Moore July 3 Shane Davis Group Rocket City Latin Band July 10 Lana White & the Car Notes Soul Lit Band July 17 The Tavern Preachers .45 Surprise July 24 Treetop & the Gifted Groove Yard July 31 Full Circle Groove August 7 Surprise Lineup

Arts Huntsville said the June 26 concert will be part of Huntsville’s Armed Forces Week celebrations and the evening will end with a downtown fireworks display.

Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken said the organization enjoys being able to partner with parks and recreation on the series every year.

“We love featuring Huntsville’s great music scene each summer at Concerts in the Park, and once again this year concert-goers of all ages will discover new musical talent as well as popular favorites each week in Big Spring Park,” she said.