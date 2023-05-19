Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) says it is waiving adoption fees for the rest of the month in honor of National Rescue Dog Day.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) says it is waiving adoption fees for the rest of the month in honor of National Rescue Dog Day.

The shelter said it will recognize National Rescue Dog Day on Saturday and as part of the celebration it will be waiving adoption fees for most adult pets through the end of May. The city of Huntsville has also made a declaration declaring Saturday Rescue Dog Day in Huntsville.

HAS Director Dr. Karen Sheppard said the day is not just to promote adoptions but also to celebrate the work the shelter and the community do to help animals in need.

“It’s not just the work here that the shelter staff does, but it’s so much our community,” she said. “Just this week, we sent out ten different groups of animals to ten different families, so that they will raise them over the next two-to-three weeks. Without those foster homes, we wouldn’t be able to save their lives. So National Rescue Dog Day is really a celebration of the community, along with all the work here that is done at the shelter and all the other rescue partners.”

Shepard said the shelter has multiple animals in urgent need of a loving home. She said that whether dogs go home through adoption or just a temporary foster program, clearing out kennels should be a top priority for city residents.

Shepard said each pet is spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before leaving the shelter. The animals also come with a city license and free bag of pet food while supplies last.