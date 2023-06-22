HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) says it getting ready to host a very special ‘paw-ty’ on Saturday.

HAS said it will host a block party Saturday to help celebrate its lovable “block-headed” dogs and kick off its summer adoption campaign. The event will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Huntsville Animal Services on 4950 Triana Boulevard SW.

The animal shelter said it took in more than 3,000 dogs in 2022, many of which were mixed breeds with square-shaped heads. HAS added that these breeds can often have longer shelter stays because they are very common and harder to rehome because people can make assumptions about their temperament.

The block party is set to have concessions, vendors, games and much more. HAS said adoption fees will be waived for most breeds during the event.