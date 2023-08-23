HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Leaders with the Huntsville International Airport are inviting the public to their event aimed at learning the travel habits and preferences of passengers as they look forward to the future.

A “Town Hall” of sorts is set for 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, but is limited to 100 participants ages 21 and older. Organizers say they’re looking for a “cross-section of the community,” as they learn about and connect with the North Alabamians they serve.

Four $500 flight vouchers for Breeze Airways will be given away during the 2-hour event, along with other door prizes and airport swag. Participants must be present to win.

El Cazador will provide a Tex-Mex buffet-style dinner, and all attendees will receive one drink ticket to use at the bar.

Anyone interested in attending can sign up here. Once officials have selected invitees, they will be notified by August 31 with complete details.