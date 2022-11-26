HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As we near the end of Native American Heritage month, there is one place you can spend your Saturday afternoon celebrating and discussing Native American culture and history.

Rosie’s International Services, a non-profit organization that works to help disadvantaged youth, will be hosting a Native American Heritage program at the Huntsville Public Library Downtown on Nov. 26 from 12 to 3 p.m.

There will be arts, crafts, games, and food available at the celebration, and admission is free. Additionally, there will be drumming, an art display, dancing, storytelling, and more as people can come together to honor Native American heritage.

Rosie’s International Services says the purpose of this event is to celebrate the histories, cultures, traditions, and contributions of Native American Indian heritage and bring cultural awareness to our youth and community.

Established in 2005, Rosie’s International Services “provides instruction and tutoring in world languages, multicultural awareness, math, and other core academic subjects for disadvantaged and underachieving youth of North Alabama.”