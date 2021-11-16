Hungry? These places are feeding the needy this Thanksgiving

Kind helpers serving a healthy hot meal to disadvantaged families in time of poverty, wearing protective face masks, aprons, name tags and protective gloves for hygiene

Groups across the Tennessee Valley are giving back this holiday season by feeding anyone in need of a hot meal on Thanksgiving.

Let us know about your event, email us at news@whnt.com to be added to our list!

DeKalb County

Henagar

Henagar Community Center 150 Barron, Henagar, AL 35978 Mark Young and Heavenly Pizza are preparing a free Thanksgiving meal that will be distributed on Thanksgiving Day and the evening before.



Lauderdale County

Salvation Army 1601 Huntsville Road, Florence, Ala. 35630 Organizers will be giving away to-go hot plates on Thanksgiving Day



Madison County

Huntsville

Downtown Rescue Mission and Raytheon Turkey Box Drive 1,000 boxes will be given away on a first come, first serve basis November 21, fromm 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Downtown Rescue Mission located at 1400 Evangel Drive NW, Huntsville, AL

Manna House Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner at 12 noon, Thursday, November 25 The Rock Church located at 3401 Holmes Avenue, Huntsville, AL. 35801 People are welcome in person, drive-by pick-up, no reservations required. Deliveries can be requested at fran@mannahouse.com with name, address, phone number, and number of meals needed. Deliveries will go out between 11:30-12:30 p.m.

One Table Huntsville November 22, 2021, between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Big Spring Park located at 200 Church St. NW Huntsville, AL 35801

Rose of Sharon November 25, serving starts at 11 a.m. Located at 723 Arcadia Cir NW, Huntsville, AL 35810

Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church November 20, food box drive-thru give away starts at 8 a.m. located at 315 Winchester Road NE, Huntsville, AL 35811



Marshall County

Albertville

Food Bank of North Alabama with Feeding America Hosting a Drive-thru mobile pantry Wednesday, November 17 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sand Mountain Park Amphitheater located at 700 S.M.P.A. Blvd in Albertville.



News 19 has reached out to a number of other local organizations but have yet to hear back. This list will be updated with new events, so check back!