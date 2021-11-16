Hungry? These places are feeding the needy this Thanksgiving

Groups across the Tennessee Valley are giving back this holiday season by feeding anyone in need of a hot meal on Thanksgiving.
Let us know about your event, email us at news@whnt.com to be added to our list!
DeKalb County
Henagar
- Henagar Community Center
- 150 Barron, Henagar, AL 35978
- Mark Young and Heavenly Pizza are preparing a free Thanksgiving meal that will be distributed on Thanksgiving Day and the evening before.
Lauderdale County
- Salvation Army
- 1601 Huntsville Road, Florence, Ala. 35630
- Organizers will be giving away to-go hot plates on Thanksgiving Day
Madison County
Huntsville
- Downtown Rescue Mission and Raytheon
- Turkey Box Drive
- 1,000 boxes will be given away on a first come, first serve basis
- November 21, fromm 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Downtown Rescue Mission located at 1400 Evangel Drive NW, Huntsville, AL
- Manna House
- Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner at 12 noon, Thursday, November 25
- The Rock Church located at 3401 Holmes Avenue, Huntsville, AL. 35801
- People are welcome in person, drive-by pick-up, no reservations required.
- Deliveries can be requested at fran@mannahouse.com with name, address, phone number, and number of meals needed. Deliveries will go out between 11:30-12:30 p.m.
- One Table Huntsville
- November 22, 2021, between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
- Big Spring Park located at 200 Church St. NW Huntsville, AL 35801
- Rose of Sharon
- November 25, serving starts at 11 a.m.
- Located at 723 Arcadia Cir NW, Huntsville, AL 35810
- Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
- November 20, food box drive-thru give away starts at 8 a.m.
- located at 315 Winchester Road NE, Huntsville, AL 35811
Marshall County
Albertville
- Food Bank of North Alabama with Feeding America
- Hosting a Drive-thru mobile pantry
- Wednesday, November 17 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Sand Mountain Park Amphitheater located at 700 S.M.P.A. Blvd in Albertville.
News 19 has reached out to a number of other local organizations but have yet to hear back. This list will be updated with new events, so check back!