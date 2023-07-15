HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Amid the sunshine and rain, hundreds of volunteers spent their Saturday morning giving back to those in need in the form of free groceries and school supplies.

Community Awareness For Youth along with Calhoun Community College and several local organizations joined forces during an annual event to supply hundreds of families with free goods.

With no qualifications or requirements, families were able to pull up and receive a variety of groceries.

“Calhoun is just that, we’re a community college,” Calhoun Dean Mark Branon said. “We partnered with about five other churches and civic organizations to host this food distribution. We’re giving 40,000 pounds of food away to the community and it’s just in our mission to love the community and be apart of the community.”

Calhoun hosts several food distributions a year with the largest taking place in July. Volunteers like Darius Small helps with his church family at Becoming Church.

“This is our third time doing it and it rains every time but it doesn’t stop anybody,” Small said.

After the food drive, students were able to pick up a free backpack at the Community Awareness For Youth (C.A.F.Y.) school supplies distribution. C.A.F.Y. is a program that seeks to provide youth with the necessary tools for success.

Calhoun Community College Teacher Karen Chockley believes showing kids at a young age that their community cares for them is important because “eventually that’s going to lead them to serve later.”

More than 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies were given away for the upcoming school year.



