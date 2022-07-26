HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — In a last-ditch effort to enjoy the fleeting summer days, the Huntsville Police Department’s (HPD) West Precinct will host a “Back-to-School Bash.”

The event will be held at Brahan Springs Park on Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m until 12 p.m.

Anyone and everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy the petting zoo, free food, face painting, splash pad and much more, the precinct says.

Brahan Springs Park is located at 3771 Ivy Avenue Southwest in Huntsville.

For more information on the early family-friendly event, you can stay in the know with any updates on the Facebook page here.