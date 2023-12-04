HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The holiday season is here and while it is a time of joy and celebration for most people, it can be a hard time of year for those who have experienced loss or who are working through grief.

A local pastor and grief counselor, Rev. Carl Malm recommends people set realistic goals and expectations for their holiday season.

“You can’t ignore December 25th in our culture,” he said.

However, you can set yourself up for success by understanding that this year doesn’t need to look like previous years. Malm said you can “trim back what you do” when it comes to holiday activities.

Malm cautions against resorting to extremes.

“There are two extremes people will go to,” he said. “Trying to ignore the holidays or trying to ignore the grief. Neither works very well.”

He suggested making changes to your usual holiday routine. He said departing from the usual can provide a welcome change.

Malm also recommends honoring the person who may be missing from your holiday dinner table.

“Some people will put a candle at the place where that person used to sit as a way of representing that that person’s spirit is still with us, some people may put flowers, or a photograph,” Malm said.

He said the holidays can also be a good time to talk about the person you are grieving.

“It’s a good time to tell stories, the ‘remember when’ stories,” he said. “Those stories are very healing and that’s useful to do.”

Malm recognizes that family members aren’t always the best people to talk to when grieving, especially if they are also impacted by the loss. He suggested talking with a trusted friend, professional counselor, or attending a grief support group.

“Grief is not the time to be a heroic loner,” he said. “It’s a time to embrace support” he added.

Support groups

Malm holds a community support group every Tuesday in Huntsville. It meets from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Church at 13550 Chaney Thompson Road in Huntsville.

Malm offers his grief counseling services through the Center for Loss, Grief and Change. It is an inner-faith ministry of the Huntsville Association for Pastoral Care.

To reach out to Malm you can call 256-883-6539.

He also recommends online support groups if you don’t feel comfortable going in person.

Processing other losses and struggles

Malm pointed out that struggling during the holiday season isn’t limited to those grieving the death of a loved one.

“The holidays are hard not just for people who are grieving, but people who suffer or deal with depression, people who recently divorced, people with family estrangement, people who are unemployed, or people who have suffered any kind of loss,” the pastor said.

He said the cheer of the holiday season can make people feel lonely, not included, or more aware of their own sadness.

“Its very painful to be alone when other people are together, or when other people are festive, it makes us more aware of our own sadness or when other people are celebrating we are more conscious of our own pain.”

Helping others process grief

Sometimes the person grieving may be a close friend or significant other. He said, “the most important thing is to listen”. Listening to others and providing them the space to verbalize their thoughts and emotions can be a huge help to them.

While grief is complicated, Malm said you don’t need to go about it alone and you don’t need to be afraid to make modifications to your plans or set limits on your holiday participation.

Loss of a pregnancy or a child

Rev. Malm offers his grief counseling services through the Center for Loss, Grief and Change which is a branch of the Huntsville Association for Pastoral Care (HAPC). Jan Neighbors also works with the HAPC as the Chair for the Angel of Hope Memorial.

Neighbors focus on providing support to those who have lost a pregnancy or lost a child.

“That’s just a unique type of grief when you lose someone at a very young stage of life, when they haven’t had the opportunity to experience life as most of us do,” Neighbors said.

Neighbors shared that many years ago she lost a pregnancy, and worked through the death of her first child.

She said each year on December 6th, the HAPC hosts a candlelight vigil to honor people in those situations.

This year the vigil will be held at the Gateway Greenway which is located at the corner of Cleveland Avenue and Meridian Street (across from the dog park and behind the Veteran’s Memorial) in downtown Huntsville. The vigil starts at 6:00 p.m. and anyone is welcome to attend.

She said the group has grown each year, but it is still a small gathering.

“You aren’t in a huge crowd, you can say something if you’d like, you can not say anything if you’d like, you are accepted for just showing up and knowing that you’re not alone” she added.

Neighbors said one way to honor the loss of a child can be doing something for another child, such as participating in a “adopt a child” Christmas program where you provide needed items for a child.

You can find more information on the candlelight vigil and grief support groups by visiting the Huntsville Association for Pastoral Care Facebook page.