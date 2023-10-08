(WHNT) — Fall has arrived once again here in the Tennessee Valley, and that means that it is time to pick out your pumpkin. Whether you are carving a jack-o-lantern or just grabbing a pumpkin to decorate with, there are some things to keep in mind when picking and caring for them.

Becky Weis at Tate Farms says that weather conditions have to be just right for pumpkins to grow. She tells us that pumpkins like warm weather, with just the right amount of rainfall.

Once the pumpkins are grown, it is time to pick them. You know they are ready when the leaves on the plant turn brown, according to Weis.

Weis says that there is a wide variety of pumpkins to choose from. So that you can find the best pumpkin for you.

After picking your pumpkin, one way to make sure it lasts a little longer is to wipe the bacteria and dirt off of the pumpkin with an anti-bacterial wipe. This Weis says will help the pumpkin last longer.

If you plan to carve your pumpkin for Halloween, Weis suggests doing so closer to the holiday. This way your jack-o-lantern is more likely to last through the holiday haunts.

Freezing temperatures can also impact your pumpkin. When overnight temperatures threaten to reach freezing, Weis suggests moving your pumpkin close to your house or bringing it inside to keep it warm.

When the season has come to an end and your pumpkin has come to its end, Weis has a couple of ideas on how to creatively part with your pumpkin. First, your pumpkin can make great compost for your garden.

If you do not have a garden, your pumpkin could be a healthy snack for wildlife such as deer, foxes, and squirrels.