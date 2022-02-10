PULASKI, Tenn. (WHNT) – Flowers, chocolates, jewelry? If you’re still wondering what you can get your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day, how about an easy but fancy meal for two at home?

Chef JoAnna is a professional chef with over 17 years of experience who teaches cooking classes from her kitchen in Pulaski to residents in northern Alabama and southern Tennessee. She worked with News 19 on a menu that features items easily found at the grocery store and prepared in about an hour. This menu is easy to make as a surprise for your significant other or it can be made together to add to the date night experience.

Chef JoAnna prepares the meal in the videos below and has the full recipe instructions available to download. She also has some helpful shortcuts so you can spend less time cooking and more time enjoying the day with your valentine.

Bacon & Onion Tartlet

This fun little tartlet works great as an appetizer or can be served over some mixed baby greens as a salad course.

Apricot & Chipotle Glazed Heart-Shaped Chicken

Our entree has a sweet and spicy kick to it. Since the sauce is made with preserves (jam or jelly) it will thicken as it cools so you’ll want it to still be a bit runny as you take it off the stove.

Delicious sides – Sweet Potato Fries and Braised Bok Choi

If bok choi isn’t your thing then any other green vegetable works. Chef JoAnna said she usually makes brussel sprouts with this dish but she also enjoys green beans with the apricot and chipotle sauce. Home-made sweet potato fries add a bit of sweetness to our sweet and spicy theme.

Cherries Jubilee over Crepes

Making the crepe batter before anything else lets the batter rest for picture-perfect crepes. Any leftovers can easily be had for breakfast the next morning.

Anyone with questions or who wants to sign up for a cooking class in-person or virtually can email Chef JoAnna here.