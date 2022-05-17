ARDMORE, Ala. (WHNT) — One North Alabama organization is finding ways to help local girls aging out of the foster care system become more independent as they prepare to start life on their own.

Currently, in Alabama, there are 5,830 children in foster care, but only 2,360 foster homes, according to the Alabama Department of Human Resources. That’s where the Kids to Love Foundation aims to help, by helping find forever homes for foster kids.

Kids to Love is a nonprofit organization that works to meet the needs of foster children. They have a handful of different programs and their newest addition is their Cottage Community for girls aging out of Davidson Farms.

Davidson Farms houses girls ages 10-19 from Alabama and Tennessee. With a house mom and mentors, the girls are able to participate in your typical teenage activities including learning to drive and playing sports. But when the girls reach the age of 19, Kids to Love helps them move out and become independent. That’s where the cottage community comes in.

The cottages, which are currently being built, are open concept, studio-like homes. Kids to Love founder Lee Marshall told News 19 that these will help the girls become independent, all in their own space.

To support the cottages, Kids to Love is hosting a fundraiser where you can purchase bricks that’ll eventually sit on the front of the cottages.

“We will have pavers all down in front of our cottages and so we are asking the community to come along beside us and do their part, purchase a brick. It can be in honor or in memory of someone,” Marshall explained. “We are amazed how many people are touched by adoption or foster care or just how many people have had someone take them in at some point of their life. So, this is just a way for us to celebrate our community and for our community to help pave the way home for our girls.”

Anyone interested in purchasing a brick or learning more about Kids to Love can do so here.