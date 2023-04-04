NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — Easter is coming up and you can hop into the holiday with several family-friendly events going on in the area.

Several churches and businesses are hosting Easter events for the community over the weekend. Here is a compiled list of where you can find an event near you!

Colbert County

Sheffield FUMC Egg Hunt : Sheffield First United Methodist Church is hosting an egg hunt on April 8 from 10 a.m to 12 p.m

Launch Pointe Church: Launch Pointe Church is hosting an egg hunt on the grounds of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. This event is April 8 at 10:30 a.m

Doodlepalooza: Bring your pup for this special dog Easter event located at the Sand Mountain dog park on April 8. There'll be opportunities for pictures with the Easter Bunny, , a dog Easter egg hunt and numerous dog vendors.

Franklin County

Phil Campbell Easter Egg Hunt: The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce will host the Phil Campbell Easter egg hunt at Memorial Park. The event is April 8 at 2:00 p.m. Eggs will be filled with candy, small toys and money.

Red Bay Easter Egg Hunt: The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce will host the Red Bay Easter egg hunt at Bay Tree Park. The event is April 8 at 10 a.m. Eggs will be filled with candy, small toys and money.

Limestone County

Lindsay Lane Egg Hunt: Lindsay Lane Baptist Church will host an egg hunt on April 8 at 9 a.m.

Helicopter Egg Drop : New Life Assembly of God will host an egg hunt in which 15,000 eggs will be dropped from a helicopter. This event will be April 8 at 9 a.m.

Calvary Assembly of God : Calvary Live is hosting a family fun night on April 4 from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. This event will include an egg drop from a helicopter, food trucks and much more.

Wheeler Lake Easter Treasure Hunt: Wheeler Lake KOA will host an Easter Treasure Hunt on April 8 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wheeler Lake KOA will host an Easter Treasure Hunt on April 8 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Isom’s Chapel: Isom’s Chapel will host an egg hunt on April 8 at 10:30 a.m. The event will feature an egg hunt at 11 a.m, free food, Kona ice and much more.

Madison County

Sherwood Baptist Egg Hunt: Sherwood Baptist Church will host an Easter celebration and egg hunt on April 8 at 10 a.m.

Hillwood Baptist Church: Hillwood Baptist Church will host an egg hunt on April 8 from 11 p.m to 12 p.m.

Marshall County

Arab Parks and Recreation: The Arab Parks and Recreation will host an egg hunt on the Arab soccer fields on April 8 at 9 a.m

Union Grove First Baptist Church: UGFBC will host a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt on April 5 at 6:00 p.m. There will be egg hunts for kids of all ages and door prizes.

