HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – EarlyWorks Children’s Museum invites children from all over to experience an immersive holiday experience in Downtown Huntsville with the 12 Nights of Santa.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 12, jolly old Santa Claus and his trusty elves will be on hand each night to listen to children recite their wishlists. Family-friendly activities will be available as well as nightly snowfalls, holiday crafts, even a holiday-themed experiment to do in the all-new Tinker Lab and so much more.

Some of your favorite holiday characters will be there too, like visits from the Grinch and Olaf!

There will be timed entry to limit the capacity of the event to ensure that all are safe and comfortable. The museum says that not only will holding a nightly event provide a safe environment, but also allow visitors to partake in all the event has to offer without worrying about the weather.

12 Nights of Santa will begin on Dec. 12 and go through Dec. 23 starting at 5 p.m. on weeknights and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets cost $12 per person and $10 per member. Admission is free for children under a year old. All tickets must be purchased online and there is a limited number of tickets that will be offered.