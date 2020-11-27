Owens Cross Roads home has a classic holiday lights look

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is located at 3016 Boundary Oaks Drive in Owens Cross Roads. The colorful display is highlighted with reindeer, wreaths and flashing trees!

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.

If you have a holiday display you think we should see, go here and fill out the form to tell us about it!