HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Temperatures in the 90s and the heat index over 100 might be enough for many of us to stay inside. But, for those who will be outside it also might be enough for heat related illnesses.

More than 600 people die each year from heat-related illnesses according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But, the CDC says many of these deaths are preventable.

People may experience heat stroke, exhaustion, cramps, and rashes as temperatures rise. Of these, heat stroke is the most dangerous.

Heat stroke happens when the body is unable to control its temperature. The body’s temperature rises quickly, sweating mechanisms fail, and the body cannot cool down.

When it comes to heat stroke, the Alabama Department of Public Health recommends looking for many different signs including a body temperature above 103 degrees, red, hot skin that is dry, throbbing headaches, dizziness, nausea, and confusion.

If you see someone who may be having a heat stroke it is important to get them to a shady area, splash cold water on them, and call 911.

The ADPH says people over the age of 65 and people on medication for Parkinson’s disease, tranquilizers, and diuretics may be more susceptible to heat stroke.

So, if you plan to spend time outside during the hotter months ensure you have plenty of water to stay hydrated, sunscreen to protect your skin and be alert of any warning signs of heat stroke.