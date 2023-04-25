HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Teenagers across Alabama are gearing up for graduation which means they are giving some thought to what life looks like the day after graduation.

For some, that means heading off to college. Others will dive right into the workforce.

Dozens of local businesses, schools and organizations across Huntsville and Madison County showed hundreds of high school seniors they don’t have to travel far.

Students by the busload entered First Baptist Church of Huntsville on April 25 for the Senior Sprint Career Fair.

Students like Deasia Dozier walked through the collection of vendors to explore her options.

“We have a whole job fair with businesses, schools, Army, Navy, everything that’s recruiting everyone here,” said Dozier. “A lot of schools don’t get that opportunity so I feel like we’re really blessed to have that chance.”

Jamale Blake is a senior at Lee High School. After graduation. he will be going to Alabama A&M University (AAMU) to study mechanical engineering. Blake had his eye on a summer job that could offer more “hand on experience” ahead of his studies.

“It gets you better with people and any engineering in general can help you,” Blake said.

Most jobs in the career fair did not require a college degree and come with certified training. Students could explore careers in manufacturing, banking, healthcare, marketing, retail and more.

“Now I know that if I don’t work out with college I will have some opportunities to fall back on,” shared Lee High School’s Steven Rodriguez.

Not only did students see local jobs they can apply for, but businesses were also happy to look for potential employees close to home.

“We want people from the community to work for us because we’re working for people in the community,” said Cook’s Pest Control District Manager Jonah Mayhall. “So that feels very good just to know that we’re getting local students coming in.”