NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – One coffee shop is celebrating teachers on Wednesday, September 7.

Teachers, be sure to stop by Scooter’s Coffee for Scooter’s Coffee Teacher Appreciation Day. Teachers will get a free drink of any size during the event.

Teachers need only show their ID at participating Scooter’s Coffee locations to receive their drink. The offer is not eligible for order ahead and is available while supplies last.

Scooter’s locations across North Alabama include:

547 US-72 West, Athens

1936 US-431, Boaz

724 Second Ave NW, Cullman

700 Governors Drive, Huntsville