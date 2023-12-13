HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For 17 years and counting, HEMSI has delivered gifts to children at the YMCA off Seminole Drive in Huntsville.

On Wednesday morning, instead of listening for the normal jingle bells of Santa’s sleigh, they waited for the sound of a siren.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said, each year the toys are donated by HEMSI employees during their annual Christmas party.

“We take these gifts and we wrap them up and we work with the YMCA to get the children’s ages and names,” Webster said.

Many children may not receive many gifts this year, so this yearly event brings them happiness and hopefully makes their season brighter!

Director of Child Development Services, Erin Ledet says every year the center grows leading to an increase in families they serve. The families receiving these gifts are normally those who need a little extra each year.

“I have been working with these children for over 30 years, specifically at this location since 2008, and we do whatever we can for our families,” Ledet said. “I feel it is my mission and my gift from god is to take care of these families.”

The children physically receive toys and unwrapping them gives them a memory that will last for a lifetime. The greater gift is the reminder of what the holidays are all about.