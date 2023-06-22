Local nonprofits are hosting a community fair in Big Spring Park to Stomp Out HIV. (Photo: Rocket City Pride)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Local nonprofits are hosting a community fair in Big Spring Park to Stomp Out HIV. The event is happening on Saturday, June 24 ahead of National HIV Testing Day on Monday.

The event aims to encourage everyone to get tested, know their status, and get linked to care, all while having fun.

The community resource fair promises to bring numerous groups and organizations that can help you can get connected, get help, and give back.

There will also be food trucks, live music, drumline performances, dance groups, face painting, and other fun activities from noon to 5 p.m.

Thrive Alabama will offer free rapid HIV testing in the ThriveMobile and access to free HIV self-tests throughout the event.