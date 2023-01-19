HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Looking for a new furry friend? Huntsville Animal Services is waving adoption fees on all animals through the end of January.

HAS kennels are overcrowded. HAS Director Dr. Karen Sheppard said the shelter’s experienced a jump in intakes, including two recent litters of puppies.

“The need to rehome these animals is urgent because we’re out of room,” she said. “The fact we’re so overcrowded illustrates why it’s so critical to spay and neuter pets to reduce the homeless pet population.”

HAS also offers options to help get pets out of the shelter temporarily. Sleepover and foster programs allow a host to learn more about an animal. That information, along with photos of the pet, can be key to finding a permanent home.

HAS officials say the decision to waive fees coincides with Change a Pet’s Life Day on January 24, a day designed to encourage adoptions.

“There are so many misconceptions about shelter pets being unhealthy or having a bad temperament, but we have plenty of loving dogs and cats that will make great companions,” Sheppard said. “Come see us, find an animal you like, spend some time with it and take it home. It’s really as simple as that.”

Each pet adopted from Huntsville Animal Services is vaccinated, spayed/neutered, microchipped and comes with a City license and free bag of pet food.

Click here to see photos, ages and descriptions of available animals.

HAS is located at 4950 Triana Blvd. and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or find them on Facebook.