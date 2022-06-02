TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – The Helen Keller Birthplace Foundation will be holding weekly performances of “The Miracle Worker,” a play that tells the story of how Helen Keller first learned to communicate.

Helen Keller is one of the most recognizable names in Alabama history. Ivy Green, the birthplace of Helen Keller, has been turned into a museum dedicated to her life and her accomplishments.

Sue Pilkilton, Executive Director of the Helen Keller Birthplace Foundation, told News 19 that they have hosted performances of “The Miracle Worker” at Ivy Green for 61 years.

“We have people from all over the world who visit just to see ‘The Miracle Worker’ and tour the home,” Pilkilton said.

The debut performance of the play will be on June 3. Admission begins at 7:00 p.m. and the show begins at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $10. You can find more information about the play on the Colbert County Tourism website.