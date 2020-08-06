HEALS, Inc continues making big impact in north Alabama through pandemic

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – If you drive past Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary on Meridian Street in Huntsville, you might pass by a small clinic that’s making a big impact across north Alabama.

HEALS, Inc. is a nonprofit that provides medical, dental, and optometry services to students in both Huntsville City Schools and Madison County Schools who are either uninsured or on Medicaid, and they’ve been doing it since 1999.

They even help those eligible apply for Medicaid. Camillia Jones, who has three sons that receive services from HEALS, said the paperwork became a quick and easy process. She even bragged that they’re on top of reminding when she needs to re-apply each year.

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, HEALS never closed. Lead Nurse Cathy Hall said they were still there providing regular care to all patients.

Jones said one of her favorite parts of the clinics is their co-location in schools across the county.

“I love it. It’s very convenient, especially whenever I wasn’t working, I didn’t have transportation and my husband was gone, they could just pull the boys out of the class to do their dental exams. It just helps us so much.”

She also loves the family feel of the clinic – she didn’t want her sons to stop going there when the family moved!

Because the clinic chose to stay open and keep providing services to the community, they need the public’s help to continue services.

Dr. Frances Graham, one of the clinic’s pediatricians, said money is always welcome, but there are more ways the public can help.

“We always could use donations of medical equipment, medical supplies, and shoes, because when kids come in for their yearly checkup, we try to give them a new pair of sneakers.”

Locations

Medical Clinics:

Gurley Elementary

Madison Crossroads Elementary

Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary

Morris Elementary

Sonnie Hereford Elementary

Dental Clinics:

Gurley Elementary

Madison Crossroads Elementary

Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary

Optometry Clinics:

Madison Crossroads Elementary

Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary

In addition, HEALS will refer any eligible student for services no matter where they live in Madison County.

How to Donate HEALS, Inc. served more than 2,000 patients in 2019. They can’t serve the families of Madison County without financial support. If you’d like to help financially, please click the donate button below. If you can’t help financially, please consider donating supplies or donate your time by volunteering. The HEALS, Inc. website has all the information you need.