Madison County nonprofits come together to help kids

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – One Madison County nonprofit wants to make sure every kid has everything they need to be successful.

But it takes a village to make that happen, so HEALS, Inc. partners up with several other community groups and organizations to make that happen.

Some of those groups and organizations include Family Services, the Catholic Center of Concern, CASA, NCAC, and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley.

Local BBSS CEO Michelle Lindville says these partnerships are a necessity, especially in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“More people have been in need than any of us have ever seen in our lifetime. No one knows how to handle a pandemic, so were all just learning as we go. If nothing else, we’ve all made sure each other are checking in with each other.”

And Lindville adds those partnerships go beyond the everyday work they do with kids.

“I couldn’t make it, so Heather [Mason] filled in for me with my staff at our golf outing and so I was like, ‘You know what, tell everybody where you’re from because they may have a passion for you,’ because I didn’t know all the golfers – they were friends of friends.”

And Lindville says these partnerships happen because of one thing:

“It’s not about us. It’s about the people we serve.”

But nonprofits like HEALS need continued community support. Here’s how you can help.

How to Donate HEALS, Inc. served more than 2,000 patients in 2019. They can’t serve the families of Madison County without financial support. If you’d like to help financially, please click the donate button below. If you can’t help financially, please consider donating supplies or donate your time by volunteering. The HEALS, Inc. website has all the information you need.