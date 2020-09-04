“It’s a family:” Patients, parents say Madison County nonprofit is more than just a clinic

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Going the extra mile is all in a day’s work for HEALS, Inc.

Danielle Dokes, who has a toddler as a HEALS patient, said the clinic is more than just a group of physicians, nurses, and dentists – it’s a family.

“They’re not just here to check my kid in, give her her shots and go. They check in with her, they’re talking to her, and I love that.”

And when the clinic decided to stay open during the most restrictive COVID-19 guidelines, Dokes said she loved the fact HEALS still found a way to go the extra mile.

“You don’t see a lot of people going out of their way to let them know like, ‘Yes, your daughter does get care here and this is what we’re doing to make sure that her care is safe’ and everything, and I like that.”

Because HEALS is spread all across Madison County, Dokes said she’s taken advantage of the multiple locations when needed.

That family feel continues, even at other locations.

“It’s not like she’s seeing a new face,” Dokes explained. “It’s the same face; they’re just at that clinic so I like that. It’s not like she’s seeing someone new and she gets scared – it’s the same people she’s been dealing with since she’s been born.”

And throughout the whole process, Dokes says HEALS staff walk parents through everything.

“Even on our first visit, they explained everything to me of what she was going to go through for the full course. It wasn’t every time I came to visit she told me like, ‘On your next visit, expect this’ and I like that because now we know if she’s getting shots or not when we go.”

Jordan, who has a niece who receives care from HEALS, said not only does the clinic fill a vital need

“It’s a nice place to bring my niece for her cleanings. It’s convenient. The staff is nice and you don’t get that all the time, especially with kids that really need treatment that don’t have insurance.”

And like Dokes, Jordan had nothing but good things to say about the way HEALS handled COVID-19.

“During COVID, the parents weren’t allowed to come inside, we stayed outside. The doctor actually came out to the car to explain everything to me. Even with everything that’s going on, you still don’t have anybody who comes out and explains it to you like that because normally once they’re done, they just send the kids out.”

Jordan also said her niece has grown to love coming to HEALS.

“This was her first experience at a dental office and not one time was she scared. In the beginning, we came inside with her. Even her coming in by herself, they come to the car and get her, and she’s like, ‘Bye, see you when I’m done.'”

But HEALS needs your help to continue providing all this great service and quality care to Madison County families who need it most.

How to Donate HEALS, Inc. served more than 2,000 patients in 2019. They can’t serve the families of Madison County without financial support. If you’d like to help financially, please click the donate button below. If you can’t help financially, please consider donating supplies or donate your time by volunteering. The HEALS, Inc. website has all the information you need.