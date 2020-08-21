HEALS, Inc. never stops working for kids across Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – When schools started closing at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, HEALS, Inc. decided to stay open and keep providing care for kids across Madison County.

And even in normal times, care doesn’t stop when schools are out.

HEALS, Inc. has three dental clinics around the county, including one at Madison Cross Roads Elementary in Toney.

Parent Lisa Martchinske, who has two teenage HEALS patients, said the clinic is always there, even when one of her kids had a stomachache in the middle of the night.

“She was having tummy pain, we didn’t know if it was maybe appendicitis. So we called them and they were able to go ahead and give us remedies right over the phone.”

Marchinske added that one common thing she hears after her kids get done is, “Look what I got from the goodie box!”

Related Content HEALS, Inc continues making big impact in north Alabama through pandemic

She said the goodie box and special toys every so often is part of the way the clinic takes care of kids 150%.

Another dental clinic is located at Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary in Huntsville.

Dr. Rana Ahmad said her service to the community at the MLK Dental Clinic is something she’ll remember forever – they opened up the clinic to anyone who needed treatment at the start of the pandemic.

“So I’ve been a dentist for 9 years, I believe, and this has by far been the best place for me to work; primarily just the level of care that’s provided here and how much we all truly care for the children.”

The third dental clinic is located at Gurley Elementary, providing residents in eastern Madison County with services from the nonprofit.

But making impacts on the community, kids, and clinic employees in the middle of a pandemic has taken a toll on HEALS, Inc.

Here’s how you can help:

How to Donate HEALS, Inc. served more than 2,000 patients in 2019. They can’t serve the families of Madison County without financial support. If you’d like to help financially, please click the donate button below. If you can’t help financially, please consider donating supplies or donate your time by volunteering. The HEALS, Inc. website has all the information you need.