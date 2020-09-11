HEALS, Inc. goes above and beyond for families and caregivers all across Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – To parent Danielle Dokes, whose two-year-old daughter Rose receives care from nonprofit HEALS, Inc., it’s definitely a family.

“I know they see a million children, and they know Rose just by the sound of her voice.”

But Dokes says the nonprofit, which provides medical, dental, and eye care to families across Madison County, says the clinic goes the extra mile.

Paperwork is made easy, according to Dokes.

“Some of the terminology I might not understand, and they definitely go into real good details about it and everything.”

And as appointments roll around, Dokes said the clinic is on top of that, too.

“So like, Rose is about to be two, and they called me two months before she was even two like, ‘Do you want to go ahead and set the date’ and everything. Even with COVID, they told me what’s going on here, what’s the new guidelines, what they’re following. That’s important to know especially in the world we’re in now.”

And when it comes to the controversial topic of vaccines, Dokes said the clinic is all facts.

“They give me pamphlets every time she gets a shot, they explain it to me, and what’s going on. They’re not just, ‘Okay, well she’s getting this today’ and then she gets her shots.”

But this family needs help to keep looking out for the community.

