HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One local non-profit is getting ready to hand out shoes to kids in need as the school year gets closer.

HEALS Inc. partnered up for the third year with Academy Sports & Outdoors and Tyler Mann Injury Law. The two companies donated $6,000 to HEALS in order to help provide shoes for kids in need in Madison County.

On Tuesday, representatives from HEALS and Tyler Mann shopped at Academy Sports & Outdoors for name-brand new shoes to be donated to HEALS, Inc. The nonprofit organization will now be able to distribute the shoes to local children in need – just in time for back to school.

Tyler Mann says he’s always excited for this time of year.

“Several years ago, I was introduced to the Heals organization and found out there was a need for shoes and I’m a huge sneakerhead. I’ve been collecting shoes for 20 years and I make shoes. And so it was a natural fit. We were looking for a way to give back to the community, and this has turned into my passion project every year, it’s a lot of fun,” Mann told News 19.

During the campaign’s first two years, more than 1,000 pairs of brand-new shoes have been given to children in the Huntsville area. For the 2022-23 school year, they raised around $8,000 worth of shoes for children in Madison County.