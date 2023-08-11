HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – The Hazel Green Walmart will celebrate its reopening with a ribbon cutting and unveiling the community-inspired mural, created by a local artist.

At the end of July, a mural on the wall of the grocery store entrance became the talk of the town. The art featured some iconic images, including the Trojans basketball team.

However, the mural also depicted a building that was a part of historic Hazel Green — Hazel Green, Wisconsin.

After the social media stir, Walmart Corporate acknowledged the incorrect art piece.

We are aware of the mural that was installed at the Hazel Green store, and it has been removed. The mural program highlights the culture of the local community, and each unique piece is created by local and regional artists. We are engaging the artist to ensure new artwork is created that properly reflects the community. Kelsey Bohl, Media Relations Senior Manager

Incorrect Hazel Green Walmart Mural (WHNT) Hazel Green Walmart mural removed (WHNT)

Since then, the store has finished its renovation and will reopen on Friday, August 11. This includes the highly anticipated correction of the mural.

Artist Lexie Austin is a Huntsville native. According to the Walmart press release, she has depicted Hazel Green’s “history and bright future,” including farms and orchards.

A few of the new fixtures to the superstore include refreshed design, remodeled bathrooms and digital touchpoints. Customers will also now have the option for grocery pickup and delivery.

The store’s manager, Michael Slovak, said in order to reinforce Walmart’s dedication to the Hazel Green community, they will present $10,000 in grants to several organizations:

$2,500 to Hazel Green Football Team

$2,500 to Hazel Green Basketball Team

$2,000 to Clint River Baptist Church – Shop as a Hero

$1,000 to Walnut Grove Elementary School – Robotics Team

$1,000 to Hazel Green Elementary

$1,000 to Buckhorn High School

Customers will be welcomed into the newly transformed store after the ribbon is cut at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.