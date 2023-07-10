Lane closure on a busy road due to maintenance signs detour traffic temporary street work orange lighted arrow, barrels, and cones. (Getty Images)

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For the next two weeks, anyone who regularly drives on Highway 231-431 in Hazel Green should expect (more) traffic due to bridge repairs.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) said the northbound bridge on the West Fork Flint River will undergo some necessary repairs.

Drivers should expect the outside northbound lane to be closed now through Friday, July 14. ALDOT crews will then close the inside northbound lane from Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21.

If this affects your commute, officials ask for extreme caution to be used in the area while crews make these repairs.

Slow down, be prepared to merge, and plan ahead for additional time.