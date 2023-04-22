(WHNT) — Several agencies across the Tennessee Valley will participate in the annual prescription drug take-back day on April 22 in an effort to reduce the number of easily accessible pills in households.

The bi-annual event aims to provide a safe and responsible way of getting rid of prescription drugs, while also educating people about the dangers of abusing medications, and will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Last year, during two take-back days in April and October, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) collected a total of 8,717 pounds of drugs in Alabama. That’s down from 2021 when 9,808 pounds of medications were recovered in the Yellowhammer state.

For our neighbors in Tennessee, 13,030 pounds of medications were recovered in 2022, but that number is down substantially from 2021’s 35,866 pounds.

News 19 compiled a list of locations participating in drug take-back day across the Tennessee Valley. If you don’t see your county listed, you can visit www.deatakeback.com and type in your city or zip code to find the location to drop off closest to you.

DeKalb County:

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 2801 Jordan Road SW. in Fort Payne, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Jackson County:

Jackson County Courthouse (basement side), 102 East Laurel St. in Scottsboro, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lincoln County:

Lincoln County High School, 1233 Huntsville Hwy. in Fayetteville, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Madison County:

Huntsville Public Safety Complex, 815 Wheeler Avenue, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Madison City Hall, 100 Hughes Road, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

CVS, 12275 U.S. 231 in Meridianville, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Morgan County:

BCOMING Church, 607 14th Street in Decatur, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hartselle Police Dept., 150 Chestnut Street NW.

For more resources and information on the bi-annual event, you can visit the take-back day website at https://www.dea.gov/takebackday.