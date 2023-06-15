HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A local organization, Feeding Families of Alabama, hosted a Health and Wellness Fair on Monday to showcase medical services available for low-income individuals and those struggling with homelessness.

Experts from several fields were available to provide information and resources regarding topics like mental health, employment, fire safety and nutrition information. There was also information about programs for children and veterans.

Individuals and families also had access to Feeding Families of Alabama’s food bank.

With the threat of losing her Medicare, Anita Looney said that Monday’s fair was crucial to her health and income situation.

“I am in stage four kidney failure. I’m a diabetic and I have osteoporosis and arthritis, which is really starting to weigh on the bones, and because of my kidney failing, it has taken my calcium,” explained Looney. “My teeth have rotte[d] and I can’t afford to get this fixed – because we’re talking extensive work here – and I don’t know where to go or what to do to get what I need.”

The organization hosts its community-focused event every year, but emphasizes that the food pantry is open on the second Monday of every month from 8 to 11 a.m. for anyone who might be in need.

To donate to Feeding Families of Alabama, you can click here.