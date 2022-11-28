HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce (HACC) is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of a new non-profit foundation on Monday.

“Hartselle for Tomorrow” is a foundation established to support the community and its charitable programs to advance the welfare of Hartselle and surrounding communities.

The HACC plans for the foundation to be housed in Hartselle’s old post office, which the HACC considers a historic community landmark. The chamber does not have ownership of the building yet.

Brad Sheats, the executive pastor of Life Church in Hartselle, will become president and chairman of the foundation.

Foundation Chairman, Brad Sheats says, “The renovation of the Old Hartselle Post Office

for a new, modern purpose is an opportunity to put our community tag-line to work,

‘Hartselle – something old, something new,’ embracing what is valuable to Hartselle –

the preservation of its treasured heritage and looking with hope to the future.”

The chamber is planning a two-phase fundraising initiative. Phase one would include fundraising to purchase the old post office and create a redevelopment plan. The second phase includes raising funds to renovate the building and garner the resources necessary to execute the foundation’s programs.

Phase one of fundraising will begin on Nov. 28 with a goal of raising $200,000.

“This foundation is rooted in building community capacity…” says Missy Evans, President

and CEO of HACC and secretary of the HACC Foundation. “This opportunity will strengthen Hartselle’s people and make our community a more attractive place to live, work, and play.”

HACC says “Hartselle for Tomorrow” will seek community investment and work to support the Hartselle community in the following ways:

Growing People by building leadership and initiating community-led solutions.

• Small Business / Entrepreneurial educational programs

• Local education institutional support/scholarships

• Social and emotional support programs

• Workforce development resources and services

• Leadership growth and talent engagement

Building Place by preserving the past and modernizing for the future.

• Supporting preservation efforts of valuable historic buildings and landmarks

• Incentivizing community beautification initiatives

• Inducement of new businesses to locate to the area and assistance to existing,

emerging businesses so that they remain in the area

• Improving community infrastructure

• Stimulating the growth of arts and culture

The ribbon cutting to celebrate the foundation’s forming and initiate a fundraising campaign will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the old post office located on Sparkman St. hosted by the HACC board of directors, the foundation’s board of directors, initial donors to the foundation, and other community stakeholders.